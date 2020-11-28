COVINGTON, Ga. — Increased business as a result of the pandemic will lead to new jobs in Newton County.
FiberVisions will make a $48 million expansion of its operations on Alcovy Road, Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday.
The company is a subsidiary of Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., a global company based in Bangkok.
FiberVisions will invest in expanding its polyolefin fiber manufacturing operations in Covington. It’s a growing industry due to the increased demand for hygiene products made with bicomponent fibers such as face masks and baby wipes.
The expansion will lead to 21 new jobs.
“Since the 1960s, FiberVisions has been creating jobs and opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Covington, Duluth, Athens and the surrounding regions,” Kemp said in a statement from Atlanta.
“I congratulate FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures on their 50-year success in the Peach State, and I thank them for continuing to invest in their home state.”
The company is the world’s leading supplier of bicomponent fibers and an international producer of polyolefin staple fibers for nonwoven applications.
FiberVisions is based in Duluth, and it has a facility in Athens. In all, the company has about 350 employees in the state.
FiberVisions facilities made 212,000 tons a year of monocomponent staple and bicomponent fibers as of December 2017.
“We are very appreciative of the support we have received from Newton County and the state of Georgia for this third phase of our capacity expansion plans in Covington,” FiberVisions CEO Tom Zaiser said.
“As a pillar of the Covington community for many decades, we are pleased to welcome 21 new employees into the FiberVisions and Indorama Ventures family, and we are making plans for additional capacity expansions in the near future.”
The new production line is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.
David Bernd, the executive director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, said local officials were “extremely excited” about the company’s announcement.
“Installing a $48 million asset into a 50-year-old building just doesn’t happen every day,” Bernd said. “Not only is it a historic milestone for Indorama Ventures, but also for the local Covington FiberVisions team. It reinforces our belief and trust in the fact that the IDA’s economic development vision and workforce development strategies are paying off.”
Indorama Ventures purchased FiberVisions in 2012. In 2018, Indorama’s board approved an expansion of capacity for bicomponent fiber production at FiberVisions, giving the company four lines in Covington.
