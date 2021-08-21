LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Whataburger is coming to metro Atlanta and may have its eyes on a location in Walton County.
Tomorrow’s News Today, a website that covers development in and around Atlanta, first reported Friday that the Texas-based fast food chain is planning a restaurant in Kennesaw
ToNeTo Atlanta also reported the company was “actively considering specific locations” around the east metro area and beyond, including Athens, Barrow County, Buford, Loganville and Snellville. In all, the website reported, more than two dozen locations are being considered in Georgia.
Revealed - We share details on where Atlanta’s first @whataburger will open https://t.co/AshBANNq51 @ronruggless pic.twitter.com/v4JeelJcLh— ToNeTo Atlanta (@tonetoatlanta) August 20, 2021
No specific location was given for the possible locations. But ToNeTo Atlanta reported that Whataburger is planning to use the property of many former restaurants like O’Charley’s, TGI Friday’s and Logan’s Roadhouse for its planned expansions into Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee.
The Kennesaw location will be at 705 Townpark Lane, where an O’Charley’s was located.
Logan’s closed early in the pandemic last year and has a vacant location on Atlanta Highway in Athens. There is a former O’Charley’s location on Scenic Highway North in Snellville.
The Georgia 316 corridor in Barrow County is getting another iconic burger place, this one more regional, as The Varsity has announced plans to locate there and off the Oconee Connector after closing its longtime home near downtown Athens earlier this year.
Whataburger has just one location in Georgia now, on U.S. 19 in Thomasville.
The company started in 1950 with a stand in Corpus Christi, Texas, and now operates more than 800 locations, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Whataburger operates in 10 states, with the closest locations to metro Atlanta in Opelika and metro Birmingham, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.