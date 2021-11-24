ATHENS — Two local businesses made the Bulldog 100, a list of the fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by University of Georgia alumni.
Abundance LLC of Monroe and Breda Pest Management of Loganville made the 2022 list.
Chris Stallings, a 2000 graduate of the UGA Terry College of Business, is a wealth adviser at Abundance LLC. He founded the company in 2003 after working as an investment consultant with Morgan Stanley. Also honored with Abundance LLC is Curt Little, who also graduated from Georgia in 2000 with a Bachelor of Business Administration.
Breda Pest Management dates to 1975 when Rodger Breda (BBA ’73) started it in a garage with one employee and one customer. Four decades later, it’s one of the largest termite and pest control companies in the state with more than 100 employees. It remains a family-owned business.
Each year, Bulldog 100 applicants are measured by their business’s compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The 2022 Bulldog 100 list is based on submitted financial information for 2018-20.
The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs verified the information submitted by each company.
The UGA Alumni Association will host the annual Bulldog 100 Celebration on Feb. 5 to celebrate these alumni business leaders and count down the ranked list to reveal the fastest-growing business.
“These alumni demonstrate the value of a degree from UGA, and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved as leaders and entrepreneurs,” Meredith Gurley Johnson, the executive director of the UGA Alumni Association, said.
“These individuals serve as an example to current and future alumni of what is possible when tenacity and innovation are utilized to provide better solutions and build stronger communities. We are excited to engage these alumni with the university to continue to inspire leadership among our community.”
