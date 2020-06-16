ATLANTA — Austin O. Jones of Jones Law Firm in Loganville was elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed Saturday.
Jones will serve in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, Post 2, seat on the board, representing Newton and Walton counties. He earned his law degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2003.
His law practice is focused in the areas of criminal defense, divorce and child custody, personal injury, and wills and estates.
He succeeds his father, Michael R. Jones Sr., who served as the Alcovy Circuit, Post 2, representative for more than 30 years before giving up his seat this year. Michael R. Jones Sr., a former mayor of Loganville, passed away on June 7 but was proud to see his son Austin elected to the board before his passing.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
