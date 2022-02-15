MONROE, Ga. — The median sales price for a single-family home in Walton County during January was $374,700. That’s an increase of 41.4% compared to January 2021, according to data from Georgia MLS.
The number of houses sold increased by 5.1%, to 124 from a year earlier. During the same period a year earlier, 118 single-family homes were sold.
The average sale price was $395,172, which was just under 3.5% below listing price.
There were 161 new listings and 192 active listings.
More than $70.8 million in sales were reported.
At month’s end, 220 homes were under contract at an average price of $379,549, according to the MLS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.