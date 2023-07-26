Piedmont Walton Hospital will hold its inaugural Cookout for a Cause on Sept. 29 at the Piedmont Walton Hospital campus. All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will support Piedmont Walton’s Women’s Services Fund to purchase a nursery transport bed.
A nursery transport bed is a specifically designed infant bed with life-saving capabilities that give staff fast access to critical equipment needed for safe, effective resuscitation of newborns. Through generous donations and sponsorships, Piedmont Walton is able to obtain additional equipment and resources, which are a fundamental part of the growth and future of the hospital.
"We are excited to raise funds for equipment that ensures our tiniest patients have the resources they need," said Heather Boyce, manager of community relations at Piedmont Walton. "Piedmont Walton’s leaders and staff are looking forward to welcoming friends and neighbors to the cookout. We hope everyone joins us for lunch and supports this endeavor."
Individual lunch tickets cost $15 each. There are also sponsorship opportunities available that include a specified number of lunch tickets. This year’s presenting sponsor is the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic in Monroe.
Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law. Piedmont Healthcare Foundation is a federally certified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
For more information about the event or supporting this initiative, visit give.piedmont.org/ pwhcookout or contact Boyce at heather.boyce@ piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.