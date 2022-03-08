Oil rallied higher after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would ban imports of Russian energy, while the U.K. said it would phase out Russian products by the end of this year.
Brent crude futures surpassed $132 a barrel while West Texas intermediate touched above $129. The U.S. announced a ban of Russian fossil fuels on Tuesday. The move was matched by the U.K., which will phase out all imports of Russian oil. The country will continue to allow natural gas imports from Russia. So far, they are the only two countries to impose an outright ban.
The U.S. is a smaller buyer than Europe and the bigger risk to prices rallying lies in future coordinated action between the U.S. and Europe.
The formalized sanctions imply a "drawn out conflict" and will have "massive implications" for the energy market long term, said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management.
The surge in oil has helped push retail fuel prices around the world higher. Gasoline is at a record in the U.S., according to the AAA and European diesel prices have also rocketed, underscoring the inflationary impact of higher energy costs.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., defended the move.
"Cutting off our petroleum imports from Russia is the right move for the United States," Warnock said. "We must continue to meet Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine with swift and severe consequences.
"Our country is united in demonstrating to Russia that their unwarranted violence against Ukraine and breach of international law will not be tolerated, and that we stand with the people of Ukraine, their soverignty, and their right to a free, democratic county."
Warnock has introduced legislation to suspend the 18-cent federal gas tax until Jan. 1, 2023. He said the decision to curtail petroleum imports from a major supplier "underscores the urgency of giving Georgians and Americans a break at the pump, including passing my legislation to suspend the federal gas tax and provide some relief to drivers' pockets during this tumultuous time."
Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday called for Georgia to suspend its gas tax as well.
Citing "a total failure of leadership in Washington," the Republican governor said his administration was working with legislative leaders to pass a bill to suspend the state motor fuel tax.
"Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I'm confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians – both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes," Kemp wrote in a tweet.
Shell also said it will stop buying Russian crude on the spot market and will not renew its term contracts, unless directed by governments to do otherwise. It will change its crude oil supply chain to remove Russian volumes, though this could take some weeks, and will lead to reduced throughput at some of its refineries.
Oil's rally since Russia invaded the Ukraine has caused some of the main names on Wall Street to lift their price forecasts. Goldman Sachs now sees Brent at $135 this year, up from $98 previously. JP Morgan said Brent could skyrocket to as high as $185 by the end of this year if current conditions continue. UBS Group said it sees $125 as a soft cap for prices, but that they could reach as high as $150 in the case of a prolonged war.
"We might get a few corrections on the way but ultimately this is headed way, way higher," Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "I would say you need at least $150 if not higher for a material slowdown in demand growth."
The head of the IEA said that the agency can release additional supplies to cool prices if it needs to, and that it was disappointed by the actions of producers to stabilize crude so far.
OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo warned that the world doesn't have sufficient oil-production capacity to replace Russia's contribution to crude markets, according to remarks at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. At the same event, Chevron Corp. CEO Mike Wirth said that there's no evidence of physical oil or gas shortages yet.
WTI crude for April delivery rose $7.69 to $127.09 a barrel at 12:11 p.m. in New York. Brent for May settlement climbed $8.05 to $131.26 a barrel.
Some cracks are starting to show across oil markets as soaring costs begin to bite. Plastic makers in Asia are reducing activity, while refiners in the region are considering cuts to processing. Freight rates have surged, adding to increasing pressure on refiners that had just recovered from the pandemic.
Diesel remains the corner of the market that's showing the most extreme tightness — particularly in Europe. Traders are paying a premium of more than $100 a ton for ICE gasoil futures relative to the April contract, an unprecedented level. Crude benchmarks also remain heavily backwardated.
