MONROE, Ga. — We’re all familiar with drive-thru restaurants, drive-thru banks and drive-thru pharmacies. Las Vegas even has a drive-through wedding chapel.
Now Walton Electric Membership Corp. can add its annual meeting to the list of drive-thrus.
Out of concern for the health and well-being of the cooperative’s customer-owners, Walton EMC’s board of directors voted to modify the 2020 event and take care of necessary business by allowing customer-owners to participate from the safety of their vehicles.
From 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, more than 1,500 participants — a number typical of a regular year — did just that. In addition to voting for directors and approving the minutes of last year’s meeting, those driving to the headquarters office received the traditional bucket of gifts.
Directors reelected without opposition included Farmington District Director Michael Lowder and Good Hope District Director Tommy Adcock. Incumbent Centerville-South Snellville Director Dan Chelko was also reelected after facing a challenge from Ken Rempe.
Employees, along with a committee of customer-owners who oversaw the director election, took precautions when interacting with drivers, including wearing masks and gloves and using hand sanitizer.
“We know this was quite a different event than what our customer-owners are accustomed to,” CEO Ronnie Lee said. “I appreciate their flexibility and adapting to this unusual situation brought about by the pandemic. Hopefully the meeting will be back to normal in 2021.”
“We can’t thank the deputies assisting us from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office enough,” Chief Operating Officer Ron Marshall said. “They did a great job of managing traffic and keeping everyone safe.”
