ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced that Spring Mountain Center will invest $45 million in opening its manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County, delivering 205 jobs to the local community. Spring Mountain Center is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture, and more.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Spring Mountain Center to Georgia,” Kemp said.
“I am confident the Peach State’s readily available, skilled workforce and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well as they begin operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Barrow County.”
Spring Mountain Center sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world through their global distribution partners. As a core manufacturer for many top U.S. brands including Kohler, their products have been among the bestsellers for The Home Depot, Wayfair, and other major retail outlets for the past decade.
One of their customers, Hansgrohe, maintains its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alpharetta. Hansgrohe currently employs about 300 people in Georgia and has invested more than $50 million in its Forsyth County operation since 1996.
The brand-new 275,000-square-foot facility will be located at Park 53 in Winder.
Spring Mountain Center will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in management, supervision, engineering, and production. Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to continue checking for hiring updates at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers when the facility opens.
“We are so pleased that Spring Mountain Center has chosen Barrow County for their next manufacturing facility in the U.S.” Barrow County Economic Development Director Lisa Maloof said.
“It has been a pleasure working with their team over the past year, and we are very proud to have them as our first tenant in Park 53. Spring Mountain Center will not only bring great jobs to our community, but they will also be another great member of our growing business community.”
“Having just announced a record-setting pace in jobs and investments over the last six months, it is exciting to continue our momentum going into the new year,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “We are grateful to Spring Mountain Center for investing in our state and providing new jobs and opportunities for Georgians.”
