SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — A developer has changed its plan for a travel center in northeast Newton County again to create more space for a convenience store and fast-food restaurants compared to one it showed commissioners in June.
JPC Design Construction has submitted a concept plan for a building three times the size of the one it showed the Newton County Board of Commissioners June 15, officials confirmed.
Jeremy Crosby of JPC said the company needed a larger building and more space for amenities simply to make it financially feasible for the developer to operate based on the price of the land at Interstate 20 and Georgia 11.
“It’s just economics,” Crosby said. “We have to have more to offer.”
The building planned for the site has increased from the previous 8,000 square feet in June to 24,900 square feet and includes room for at least three fast-food restaurants.
Crosby said anticipated demand from the traveling public on I-20 required more gas pumps — 32 — and more space for bathrooms.
The new plan’s design is similar to a travel center that JPC’s parent company, Jackson-based Jones Petroleum, operates near I-75 in Butts County, Crosby said.
It is expected to accompany JPC’s request for a conditional use permit on which the Board of Commissioners on June 15 delayed action until its Aug. 17 meeting.
JPC included Burger King and Dunkin’ in the latest plan. Both had committed to locate in the building from the start of JPC’s effort to gain approval of a travel center development on the 46-acre site in January.
Nearby residents appeared united in opposing the plan in January when JPC proposed a building of the same size but included facilities for both passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers.
Crosby said JPC has “done what the neighbors asked” and removed any features designed to serve tractor-trailers, such as operating 24 hours.
County Development Services director Judy Johnson said the latest plan JPC submitted is not a truck stop “in any sense of the phrase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.