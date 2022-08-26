“You know Joe?”
That’s about the only sentence that could be pulled out of the buzz that poured from the Nedza’s grand opening on Saturday morning in Downtown Monroe.
“I’m very excited—Nedza’s great,” said Anna Clairemell.
“We love Joe, the owner. He’s an awesome person.”
Having had the first location in Athens for the past two years, the new expansion brought about a swarm of familiar faces.
“I ordered the Nedza’s chicken biscuit because I’ve been so excited to have it for forever. I’ve only ever had the cookies—their big monster cookies—and the donuts at the Athens location,” said Britni Thigpen.
She was only one of the dozens who gushed in line about all that was to be looked forward to from the menu.
“I’m excited for the strawberry-lavender donuts—the best donuts I have ever had in my life,” declared Melanie Dilley.
Her son Levi Dilley, who painted the storefront sign, had a similar sureness when it came to what he was there enjoy.
“I’m ordering the Nedza’s sausage—that’s my go to,” said Dilley.
“I’ve been to the Athens one a couple of times—that’s where I met Joe,” he explained.
So, what exactly persuaded restaurant owner Joe Nedza to branch off in our direction?
“I chose Monroe because my wife’s family is here,” explained Nedza.
“They let me know how much Monroe was growing, and I checked it out. It blew my mind—I love this town.”
Nedza’s is located in downtown Monroe in the location occupied for decades by Butcher Block. The Nedza’s had been working for several months in preparation for opening day.
