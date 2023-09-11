On Thursday, Sept. 7, a new Japanese Hibachi and Sushi restaurant was set to open in Monroe.
Located at 1058 Pavilion Parkway at the Monroe Pavilion, Ichiban Grill will begin serving its Japanese cuisine. According to the Ichiban Grill website, the new Monroe location is one of four in the Georgia.
It describes its cuisine as a Japanese style restaurant that specializes in cooking genuine Japanese cuisines such as hibachi and sushi, noting “all of our food is cooked to order so freshness and flavor are always guaranteed. Get the best of both worlds with delicious food as well as fast and casual service from our friendly staff.”
Customers will be able to pick up a to-go order, dine in or order from a delivery services such as doordash. Special to the Tribune
