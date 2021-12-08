ATLANTA — State Rep. Bruce Williamson received the Guardian of Small Business Award from the National Federation of Independent Business.
Williamson, a Republican from Monroe, is in his sixth term representing Walton County in the House.
The Guardian of Small Business award is the most prestigious honor NFIB bestows on legislators in recognition of their efforts to support small businesses.
NFIB recognized Williamson for sponsoring House Bill 150, which keeps cities from limiting energy choices, and HB 149, to ease tax burdens on small businesses.
Nathan Humphrey, the state director for NFIB, said HB 149 gives S corporations and partnerships the chance to pay their state income taxes at the entity level, restoring the full federal tax deduction for Georgia business income taxes.
“It provides more flexibility to business owners and allow them to keep more of their hard-earned money to reinvest in their businesses,” Humphrey said.
The NFIB Georgia Leadership Council, which is an advisory board comprised of federation members, voted to present the award to Williamson.
“I am honored to receive this award from the National Federation of Independent Businesses,” Williamson said. “Small business is what drives Georgia’s economy, and I believe we must do everything we can to help small businesses succeed.”
