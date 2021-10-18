ATLANTA — Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, one of the nation’s top 100 commercial insurance brokerages, announced it has hired Donna Peters of Monroe as its director of marketing and communications.
Peters’ focus will be to oversee the company’s brand awareness and corporate strategy for marketing, development and communication.
Before joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Peters worked as the marketing and events coordinator for the Independent Insurance Agents of Georgia. She served as the young agents’ committee liaison to Georgia YAC, which was recently recognized as the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America’s National Young Agents Committee of the Year. Prior to that, she was the Association Executive at Walton-Barrow Board of Realtors, where she concentrated on association growth, brand awareness, homeownership education and leveraging community partnerships for local Realtors.
“Donna’s experience and expertise brings tremendous value to our entire team at SSP,” said Sterling Seacrest Pritchard Chief Operating Officer Brett Godwin
“Her guidance will allow us to further expand our company’s brand and presence throughout the Southeast.”
Peters graduated from the University of North Georgia with an Associate Degree in sociology in 2006. She is committed to involvement in her community and volunteers with a variety of nonprofit and industry organizations. Peters serves on the board of directors for Team-Up Mentoring and ACC SANE. She was also a participant in the Georgia Forward Young GameChangers Class of 2019 and was the 2017 president of the Monroe Junior Service League.
Peters and her family reside in the Gratis community.
