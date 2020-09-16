Covington News Front Page Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 The front page of The Covington News is shown for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. It’s the first issue of the revived midweek edition.

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington News launches a midweek edition Wednesday, going against the grain in the industry by adding an edition.

At a time when many newspapers are consolidating, The News is adding the Wednesday paper. It was for many years a thrice-weekly paper, though the Friday edition was dropped and then the Wednesday paper during the Great Recession.

“Our plan to bring back a Wednesday edition wasn’t about money. It was about our readers and advertisers,” Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck said.

“Since owner Patrick Graham purchased The Covington News in 2017, ‘give us more’ has been a common request.

“As Newton County’s legal organ and leading news source since 1865, it’s our duty to provide the coverage that this community needs, and a Wednesday edition is going to help us do that.”

Graham owns The News and The Walton Tribune, as well as three newspapers in Alabama.