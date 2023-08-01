If you’re looking for something sweet and light and tasteful and satisfying, drop in at the new Sweetberry Bowls in Monroe.
The new healthy restaurant opened last week in the old Butcher’s Block/Nedza location at 130 South Broad Street.
Sweetberry Bowls features specialty Acai bowls, smoothies, low calorie/high protein bowls, wraps and salads. You can also customize and make your own bowls, you can do so with the array of the fresh toppings offered.
Sweetberry has several locations around the country but this is the first one to open up in Georgia. It is now fully open to the community.
To see their hours of operation as well as their menu items and how to order, follow them on their Facebook page.
Photo courtesy Walton County Chamber of Commerce
