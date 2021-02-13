Tractor Supply Co. said it would offer a one-time $50 payment to its employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The company also said it would give workers time off as needed to get the shots.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tractor Supply’s top priority has been the health and safety of our team members, customers and communities,” Melissa Kersey, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, said.
“We have closely followed the advice of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and other medical professionals to take proactive steps to protect our team and customers. As vaccines become more widely available, we hope to make it as easy as possible for those who want to be vaccinated.”
The Brentwood, Tennessee-based retailer is not mandating that any employee get the vaccine but is encouraging employees of Tractor Supply and Petsense to get the vaccine.
Tractor Supply Co. has more than 1,900 stores, including at 156 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Monroe.
The company also owns Petsense, which has announced plans to come to the Monroe Pavilion off U.S. 78.
