BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Patrick Graham has been elected to the board of directors of the Alabama Press Association.
The APA conducted its annual Media Summit and winter meeting this week.
K.A. Turner, senior editor of print publications for the Alabama Media Group (the Birmingham News, Press-Register of Mobile and the Huntsville Times), was elected president of the APA, a 150-year-old group that advocates for newspapers in Alabama.
Graham will serve on the board, as he does on the Georgia Press Association. He has been the owner of the Sand Mountain Reporter in Albertville, Times-Journal in Fort Payne and Jackson County Sentinel in Scottsboro since 2019.
He has been the proprietor of The Walton Tribune in Monroe, Georgia, since 2014, and added The Covington News in 2017.
Graham, 52, is a native of Huntsville and a graduate of the University of Alabama.
