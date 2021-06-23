ATLANTA — Covington attorney Michael G. Geoffroy has been reelected to the State Bar of Georgia board of governors.
Geoffroy serves on the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, Post 1, seat on the board, representing Newton and Walton counties.
He is a graduate of George Walton Academy with a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. Geoffroy was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2001.
His MG Law practice is focused on auto collisions, premises liability, wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases.
Geoffroy is a past president of the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar.
He is a member of the George Walton Academy board of trustees.
