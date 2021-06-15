MONROE, Ga. — Customer-owners of Walton EMC will get to stay in their cars as they take part in the annual meeting of the 10-county electric cooperative.
The board of directors for the Monroe-based co-op decided to keep the drive-through format for another year out of an abundance of caution.
“We hoped to be back to normal for 2021, but the board wisely feels it’s a little early to have a large, in-person event,” Chief Operating Officer Ron Marshall said.
“Although COVID-19 cases are declining and vaccinations are increasing, it may be this fall before big gatherings are once again common. We just can’t take chances with the health of our customer-owners.”
Walton EMC said it didn’t see a decrease in participation last year, in its first drive-through meeting, compared to other years with a big event at the county Agriculture Education Center.
As with last year, the meeting will take place at the headquarters of Walton EMC, at 842 Highway 78 in the Mount Vernon community.
Annual meeting is one week away! For your safety, we're drive-through again. 8 to 11 a.m. at our HQ, 842 Hwy. 78 NW, Monroe. Get the details here: https://t.co/S8RaYFJuxR pic.twitter.com/r5jQnQ4Dak— Walton EMC (@waltonemc) June 12, 2021
“The 2021 meeting will be similar to last year except that some improvements are being made for better traffic flow,” Marshall said. “Customer-owners can expect the same, friendly, efficient interaction.”
People who attend will receive the traditional bucket of gifts from Walton EMC and be entered into a drawing for a $50 bill credit. Members may vote on their board of directors and consider a proposed bylaw change related to the timeline of nominating and accepting petitions for those who wish to serve as a director.
Nominated for reappointment to the board are Jason Sidwell of Rutledge, Jim Whitley of Bogart and Sam Simonton of Bold Springs.
The annual report shows Walton EMC boasts $567.2 million in total assets and made more than $315 million on the sale of electricity last year.
Average usage was down for the second straight year, and the average monthly residential or farm bill decreased in 2020 to $141.79 per month.
Nearly three-fourths of Walton EMC revenue last year was from residential and farm members.
