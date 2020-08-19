PERRY, Ga. — John Ruark, who farms in Walton County and elsewhere, has been reappointed to the Georgia Cotton Commission board of directors.
Ruark is a multigenerational farmer. He and his father, Marvin, and son, Andrew, farm in Morgan, Oconee and Walton counties.
John Ruark also operates Bostwick Gin and Supply and grows cotton, wheat and soybeans and raises cattle and poultry.
He has been a member of the commission’s board since 2014. He is a director of the Southern Cotton Growers and the Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation of Georgia, and is an adviser to the National Cotton Council Board.
Ruark and his wife, Tamie, have two children.
Also reappointed were Lee Cromley, a sixth-generation cotton farmer from Brooklet in Bulloch County, and Chris Hopkins, a first-generation farmer from Lyons in Toombs County.
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization in Perry. It began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment, enabling the commission to invest in programs of research, promotion and education.
