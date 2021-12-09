JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Georgia Farm Bureau members elected Russ Wilburn of Barrow County to the group’s board of directors.
Wilburn will represent a 17-county district in the eastern Piedmont. He succeeds Marvin Ruark of Bostwick, who is retiring from the board after 48 years.
Wilburn and his wife, Laura, raise beef cattle and hay. He also owns Russ Wilburn Landscapes Inc., which offers landscaping services in the Winder and Athens areas.
Wilburn has been an active Farm Bureau member since 2004. The Wilburns served on the GFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee in 2016-17, including vice chairs in 2017.
They have three children and are members of First United Methodist Church in Winder.
Russ Wilburn will serve a two-year term representing the GFB 4th District, which includes Walton County.
Ruark is part of a five-generation farm family. He along with his son, John; nephew, Mark; and grandson Andrew, farm in Morgan, Oconee and Walton counties. John Ruark operates Bostwick Gin and Supply.
Brad Marks of Newton County was elected to a two-year term on the board of directors to represent 14 metro Atlanta counties. Marks and his wife, Terri, have three adult sons. He and his son B.J. farm together, operating a custom hay and baleage business.
Former state Rep. Tom McCall, an Elbert County farmer, continues as president of the GFB.
Daniel Johnson of Pierce County remains as the first vice president.
