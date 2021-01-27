MONROE, Ga. — Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders confirmed Wednesday it will open its second Walton County location in 2021.
The restaurant in Monroe will join an earlier location that opened at 4630 Atlanta Highway in Loganville, which was its first in Georgia.
The new location will be in Monroe Pavilion, where a Publix and other retailers will be built. A public relations representative said the franchisees are Dean Thompson and Alex Larson, and the store’s estimated opening will be in December.
The restaurant said it will be opening locations in Milledgeville, Valdosta, Oakwood, Dacula, Flowery Branch, Monroe and Warner Robins in Georgia this year, along with three cities in Florida and one each in Alabama and Mississippi.
“We are continually blown away by the tremendous popularity and growth of this exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to enter a new year with more great franchisees, hitting our huge milestone sixth state and 150 franchises sold,” President and CEO Andy Howard said in a statement Wednesday morning.
“Last year concluded with another strong grand opening in McComb, Mississippi, and we are poised and ready to go for over 10 more grand openings this year. Look out America, Huey Magoo’s is serving up a whole lot more of the greatest chicken tenders.”
