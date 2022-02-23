ORLANDO, Fla. — John Redding of Walton County, Georgia, was recently inducted into the National Association of Conservation Districts Hall of Distinction at its annual meeting in Orlando on Feb. 14.
NACD created the Hall of Distinction to recognize and honor the organization’s current and past leaders who have made major contributions to the nation’s conservation movement.
Redding’s involvement with NACD and natural resources conservation began through his service with the Walton County Soil and Water Conservation District, where he served as chair for 31 years.
Redding has served NACD in many capacities including representing Georgia as a board member, committee chair, regional chair, executive board member and treasurer.
He served as the president of NACD from 2008-09. As president, he was an advocate for the conservation of the nation’s natural resources through testimony to the U.S. House and Senate Agriculture committees.
Redding also was selected by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to serve as a panelist at the National Rural Summit and by President George W. Bush to participate in the Collaborative Conservation event in Washington, D.C.
Redding is the only Georgian to serve as president of NACD since its founding in 1946. He owns a 500-acre farm in southwest Georgia, where he implements soil and water conservation practices in the production of cotton, peanuts and timber.
His love of conservation began while a student at Clay County High School, where he was a member of the FFA. He earned an associate degree at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural and bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Georgia.
While teaching at Monroe Area, he got interested in insurance while helping a Good Hope farmer get a policy, and soon aced the licensing test. Redding joined the Farm Bureau himself in 1970, joined full time three years later and was promoted to agency manager in 1978. He retired in 2018.
He currently serves as a representative on the Walton County Conservation District, board member emeritus for the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts, and treasurer for the National Conservation Foundation.
Redding was inducted into the Georgia Association of Conservation District Supervisors Hall of Fame in 2013.
He lives in Monroe and is married to the former Levon Wilkerson, is father to Cynthia (Tom Walker) and Carly, and proud grandfather to Lucy.
