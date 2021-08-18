LOGANVILLE, Ga. — An Athens Highway shopping center has changed hands.
Stan Johnson Co. announced recently it had represented the owners of Midway Station in selling the property at 1009 Athens Highway, near Rosebud Road in unincorporated Loganville.
The shopping center on 1.4 acres with nine tenants including a Papa John’s Pizza.
“In just a few short weeks of marketing, we were able to secure 10 offers and closed the transaction on a short timeline with an all-cash investor,” Jeff Enck, an associate director in the Stan Johnson Co.’s Atlanta office, said in a news release.
Gwinnett County tax records show a family trust in California purchased the property in 2013 for $705,000. The new owner’s identity has not been disclosed, but the agency said it is a “Georgia-based private buyer” that paid more than $2.2 million.
