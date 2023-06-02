There will be a new chicken joint about to open in Monroe specializing in chicken wings and it promises that its wings are high voltage.
High Voltage Wings is getting ready to open in June behind Strange Taco in Monroe.
This is the latest venture of the Strange Taco operators to bring a variety of cuisine to the local area.
Owner Chris Collins said High Voltage Wings will offer more than 20 different flavors of wings along with curly fries, large pretzels and other similar type cuisine.
There also will be televisions so customers will be able to watch their favorite teams compete while feasting on their favorite taste of wings.
The restaurant is in the same building as Strange Taco, 127 Lumpkin Street, but through an entrance in the alley at the back. The doors will soon be open at High Voltage Wings to customers with owners looking forward to the grand opening.
