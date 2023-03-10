Alfa Insurance Agent Mike Sorrells of Monroe was recently honored with the 2022 Top Life Producer Award for Georgia during the company's annual awards ceremony. He also received the Distinguished Service Award, Gold Level.
The ceremony, held Jan. 26 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, recognized Alfa's best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policy holders. Sorrells has served as an Alfa agent since August 2008. He represents the company's full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business. Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance for over a million customers in 14 states.
Learn more at AlfaInsurance.com. From left are Alfa Insurance President Jimmy Parnell; agent Mike Sorrells; District Manager Ryan Zumbrum; Vice President of Marketing for Georgia Tommy Williams; and Executive Vice President of Marketing Mark Evans.
