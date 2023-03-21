Doug Blevins

Doug Blevins recognized by Rey Martinez and Governor Brian Kemp.

Doug Blevins, third from left, was recognized by House Resolution 452 for the success of his local Alfa insurance business. 

The resolution read: “The Doug Blevins Agency opened in 2017, and as a result of its wonderful clientele and the dedicated efforts of its employees, it has grown from its humble beginnings into an honored agency with many accolades...this outstanding organization delivers the best experience possible and frequently ranks as a top-producing agency at Alfa Insurance...its employees are staunch supporters of the Loganville community who unselfishly devotes innumerable hours of their time and talents to support and improve the area...it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this extraordinary agency be appropriately  recognized.” 

Blevins is shown with Georgia House of Representative member Rey Martinez; Blevins’ wife, Samantha, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

 Special to The Walton Tribune

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.