Doug Blevins, third from left, was recognized by House Resolution 452 for the success of his local Alfa insurance business.
The resolution read: “The Doug Blevins Agency opened in 2017, and as a result of its wonderful clientele and the dedicated efforts of its employees, it has grown from its humble beginnings into an honored agency with many accolades...this outstanding organization delivers the best experience possible and frequently ranks as a top-producing agency at Alfa Insurance...its employees are staunch supporters of the Loganville community who unselfishly devotes innumerable hours of their time and talents to support and improve the area...it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this extraordinary agency be appropriately recognized.”
Blevins is shown with Georgia House of Representative member Rey Martinez; Blevins’ wife, Samantha, and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.
Special to The Walton Tribune
