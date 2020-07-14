The Walton Tribune and its business partners won 25 awards in the advertising division of Georgia Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

It was part of the newspaper’s 2020 triumph, winning General Excellence honors for the fourth year in a row. That means The Tribune is the top newspaper of its size in the state.

Businesses across the county and outside Walton County shared in the honors.

“These awards are proof The Tribune excels at helping businesses get their message to people in a variety of ways,” Editor and Publisher David Clemons said. “Our staff does a great job of working with clients to tailor their message to reach the community in an effective way.

“I’m proud to see the efforts recognized, and I appreciate our business partners for continuing to trust us in helping them succeed.”

Multiple-award winners included Spencer’s Jewelers in Athens and Liberty First Bank and The Engine Room in Monroe.

The newspaper’s advertising and design staff includes proprietor Patrick Graham, Advertising Director Madison Graham, Composing Manager Carin Rutledge and Classified Advertising Manager Tabitha Graham.

Special honors go to the late Mike Gasaway, a Tribune advertising representative from January 2019 until his death in March 2020.

Emily Hayes recently joined the advertising staff. She is a former staff writer of the Times-Journal, a newspaper Patrick Graham owns in Fort Payne, Alabama, and most recently was a history teacher at a private school in Gadsden, Alabama.

Here’s a look at what The Tribune won: