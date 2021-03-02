Peach State Disposal has been voted best Garbage and Recycling Service in Walton County for 2021.
They have been operating in the Walton County area since 2004 and have recently expanded their business to include 15- and 20-yard dumpsters.
These dumpsters are perfect for residential clean-outs of attics, basements, and garages, and can even be used for home remodeling. Peach State Dumpsters can handle big and small jobs and are gearing up for all of your spring cleaning needs. They offer convenient and reliable service and you can easily book a dumpster through their website, peachstatedumpsters.com.
They service the following cities: Monroe, Loganville, Athens, Covington, Conyers, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Bethlehem, Winder, and surrounding areas.
Give them a call today at 770-267-1068.
