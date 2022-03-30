Gotham Greens, a pioneer in indoor farming, said it would double the size of its greenhouse capacity with new facilities in Monroe and elsewhere in the U.S.
The New York-based company announced the expansion plans Tuesday.
The company said it is developing state-of-the-art greenhouse facilities in Seagoville, Texas, and Windsor, Colorado, in addition to Walton County. It’s also planning to expand existing greenhouses in Chicago and Providence, Rhode Island.
Upon completion, Gotham Greens will operate 12 high-tech, climate-controlled hydroponic greenhouses across eight states.
“Gotham Greens is incredibly excited to further expand our greenhouse operations across the country, including to the South for the very first time,” Viraj Puri, the company’s founder and CEO, said.
“Building on the continued growth and momentum that Gotham Greens has sustained over the past several years, we are proud to bring our national brand of sustainably grown salad greens and herbs, plus our versatile, plant-based dressings, dips and cooking sauces, to more consumers across the country and expand our retail and food service distribution in existing markets.”
The location of its planned Monroe greenhouse was not immediately known.
Puri said the company’s goal is to be able to reach 90% of U.S. consumers within a day’s drive of its greenhouses.
Gotham Greens products are found at stores including Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Albertsons and Sprouts.
