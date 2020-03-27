COVINGTON, Ga. — While some people have either lost their job or been sent home without pay due to the spread of COVID-19, some companies are looking to expand their workforce both in part-time and full-time positions.
Plenty of businesses are still operating, many of which are considered “essential.” Some of the largest companies hiring include grocery stores like Kroger and smaller stories that carry groceries like Dollar General.
“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” Dollar General senior vice president and chief people officer Kathy Reardon said.
“The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times. We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others.”
Dollar General is looking to hire up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April. The company currently operates over 16,300 stores in 45 states including 17 distribution centers.
Kroger’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, South Carolina and part of Alabama, recently shifted its store hours to help deal with the uptick in traffic at its stores.
Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 associates by the end of May. Those positions are throughout the company in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
Several of the large pizza companies, including Dominos and Papa John’s, are also looking for temporary employees to for both delivery and in store opportunities.
Amazon.com Inc. announced Monday it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a rush of orders as more people at home and shop online due to COVID-19. Many of Amazon’s positions will make at least $15 an hour while the company is also giving current employees a temporary $2 raise through the end of April.
Walgreens announced it is currently hiring new employees as well, primarily pharmacy technicians and customer service associates.