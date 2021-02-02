MONROE, Ga. — Ned Butler is the new chairman of the Walton Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Butler, a Walton County native, is the vice president of land development for Reliant Homes in Loganville. He is a graduate of Georgia Southern University.
After working for The Community Bank (now BankOZK) in Loganville, rising to the level of vice president and commercial loan officer, and later serving as a vice president of Oconee State Bank in Watkinsville, Butler became interested in the development and construction industry.
With a desire to build something tangible, he made the decision to leave banking and pursue a new path. At Reliant, he oversees acquisition and entitlement, project bidding and budgeting, development payables and project financial analysis.
Butler is a member of the Leadership Walton 2021 class. He is a father of two and will add three children his family with his upcoming marriage to his fiancée, Katie.
The Butler family attends First United Methodist Church in Monroe.
Butler became the chairman Thursday night at the chamber’s annual meeting as 2020 Chairwoman Renee Park passed the gavel.
Park and her husband, Joe, are the owners and operators of TAPP Plumbing. They’ve been in business in Walton County for 12 years, and prior to that were in business together for 10 years in new-construction plumbing.
The Parks have been married for 23 years and been in business together for 22 of those years. They have three children — Tony, Austin and Paige Park, who are the namesakes of the business. They also have two young grandchildren.
For 2021, the executive board of the chamber includes Butler; Chair-elect Ammie Elliott of Truist; Park; Bonnie Haynes, of Peach State Federal Credit Union, vice chair of chamber resources; Superintendent Nathan Franklin, of the Walton County School District, vice chair of community development; and Larry Ebert, CEO of Piedmont Walton Hospital, vice chair of economic development.
Board members are Tammy Baker, Kevin Barrelle, Drew Bowen, Tammy Callaway, Katie Comer, Dawn Griffin, Cindy Haddon, Eli Lussiana and Susan Sykes.
Ex-officio board members are Chairman David Thompson of the Walton County Board of Commissioners; Mayors Mark Moore of Walnut Grove, Rey Martinez of Loganville, John Howard of Monroe, David Keener of Social Circle, Robert Post of Between and Randy Carithers of Jersey, and the mayor of Good Hope, a position that’s currently vacant; Franklin; Robbie Hooker, superintendent of the Social Circle City Schools; Dan Dolan, head of school at George Walton Academy; Doug Monda, CEO of Loganville Christian Academy; Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County; state Sens. Bill Cowsert of Athens and Burt Jones of Jackson; state Reps. Tom Kirby of Loganville and Bruce Williamson of Monroe; Lenzy Reid, director of the Athens Technical College Walton County Campus; Kristy Daniel, events director for the city of Loganville; Sadie Krawczyk, Monroe economic director; and Amber McKibben, Social Circle Main Street director.
