Silver Queen restaurant bid farewell to its customers recently as the three-year old establishment closed it doors.
“Silver Queen was a dream of a few hometown friends. We wanted to create a space for the people of Monroe to share community, friendships, and celebrations – and fun we had! It’s time for us to pass our beautiful space on to new ownership. Our last day of service will be Friday, June 23.
Silver Queen opened its doors to the Monroe community in early March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Silver Queen was a contributing community member, hosting parties on special occasions and fundraisers for community organizations. In signing out, Silver Queen thanked the community for supporting the dream during those three years.
“We are forever grateful and humbled by the community of Monroe who allowed our dream to flourish for a few wonderful years. We love you, Monroe!”
