MONROE, Ga. — Three new solar farms are online, generating clean energy to power the Facebook data center in Social Circle.
Walton Electric Membership Corp. and Silicon Ranch Corp. announced Wednesday they have completed construction of the 100 megawatt Lumpkin Solar Farm in Stewart County, the 80 MW Lancaster Solar Farm in Colquitt County and the 107 MW Snipesville II Solar Farm in Jeff Davis County.
The farms power operations for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and other social media giants, in Georgia. Walton EMC and Silicon Ranch partnered to supply 100% renewable energy for Meta’s Facebook Newton Data Center at Stanton Springs in northern Newton County.
In all, Monroe-based Walton EMC and Silicon Ranch have completed the installation of six projects totaling 435 MW around the state. A seventh, the 125 MW DeSoto I Solar Farm, is underway in Lee County.
“In 2018, Meta, Morgan Stanley and Walton EMC came together to design a landmark energy supply agreement for Meta’s Newton Data Center, and over the past three years we have worked shoulder to shoulder with Silicon Ranch to honor the commitments we made,” CEO Ronnie Lee of Walton EMC said in a statement.
“The past two years especially have introduced unprecedented challenges, including a pandemic and severe disruptions to the global supply chain, and so on behalf of our board of directors and the entire team at Walton EMC, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Silicon Ranch for their steadfast dedication to deliver these world-class facilities right on schedule.”
More than 1,200 people — most of them from the region and many military veterans — were hired to complete the work.
“We are thrilled that these new solar projects are now online and will help us continue to meet our goal of supporting our data center in Newton County with 100% renewable energy,” Urvi Parekh, the head of renewable energy for Meta, said.
“We thank Silicon Ranch and Walton EMC for their continued partnership, for their dedication to successful execution and for sharing our commitment to have a positive impact on the communities where we locate.”
