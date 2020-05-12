MONROE, Ga. — Small businesses in Walton County stand to receive up to $2,500 in grants in a partnership between the local Chamber of Commerce and Facebook.
The Walton County Small Business Grants will support local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants of up to $2,500 are available to provide funding for fixed operational costs.
Grant applications are being accepted and will be taken through May 20.
Eligibility guidelines and a link to the application are available at waltonchamber.org/small-business-resources.
“Small businesses are the heart of Walton County and we are committed to helping our business community during these uncertain times,” chamber President Teri Smiley said.
“We are grateful to Facebook that small businesses in our county will be able to receive relief because of their generosity, and we look forward to the positive impact these grants will have on the community.”
Katie Comer, of Facebook, said the social media giant was glad to be able to help local businesses.
“Since breaking ground on our Newton Data Center in 2018, we have called this community home,” she said. “It means so much to us to be able to help our neighbors in this extraordinary time.”