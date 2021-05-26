MONROE, Ga. — Novolex announced last week it has entered a definitive agreement to buy Flexo Converters USA Inc., which has a facility in the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park.
Flexo Converters makes custom and stock paper bags, and recycled paper bags. It’s a family-owned business that started in Meriden, Connecticut, in 1994 and expanded to Walton County in 2016.
Flexo products will be sold under the Novolex Duro Bag brand.
“Flexo is an exciting addition to our company, and we welcome the skilled and committed team to the Novolex family,” Stan Bikulege, the company’ chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
“Flexo’s strong reputation for high-quality products, on-time delivery and value-added services will support us in pursuing future growth opportunities for all of Novolex.”
The local plant is at 690 Unisia Drive.
