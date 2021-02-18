CLARKESVILLE, Ga. — Former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Thursday he has joined the law firm of Oliver and Weidner LLC in Clarkesville.
Collins, of Gainesville, represented the 9th Congressional District of Georgia from 2013-21. He gave up the seat to run in the special election to fill the term of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson but missed the runoff in an election eventually won by Sen. Rafael Warnock, D-Ga.
Collins was a pastor for 11 years at a Baptist church in Gainesville and later went to law school in Atlanta, establishing his own practice. He served in the state House of Representatives from 2007-13 and in Congress eventually rose to the level of ranking member of the House Committee on the Judiciary.
“I’m thrilled to announced that I have joined Oliver & Weidner,” Collins said. “Bill (Oliver) and Jim (Weidner) have long been friends and are well respected for the service they provide to families and businesses here in our community.
“North Georgia will always be home for me, which is why I’m especially thankful for the opportunity to return to practicing law right here in Clarkesville.”
Weidner, managing member of the firm, called Collins an “excellent advocate.”
In an interview published Thursday, Collins said he’s considering a return to politics. He said he isn’t ruling out a run in 2022, either for the GOP nomination for the Senate seat where Warnock will be running for a full term, or against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who spurned Collins and instead chose Kelly Loeffler to fill the Senate seat when Isakson retired, despite President Donald Trump lobbying Kemp to choose Collins.
The AJC said Collins also will serve as the host of a one-hour daily radio show on a small network of stations based in Virginia.
