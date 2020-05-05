BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wanda Hickman, owner of Carmichael’s in Monroe and Covington, was recently recognized as a Patient Champion by the American Pharmacy Cooperative Inc.
Founded in 1984, APCI is the market leader in independent pharmacy associations and serves more than 1,800 members in 26 states.
“Pharmacy owners like Wanda Hickman are vital to our communities because they know that nothing is more important than earning and keeping their neighbors’ trust,” Tim Hamrick, CEO of APCI, said.
“Independent, locally owned pharmacies provide that personal, patient-focused care that no big-box chain can. APCI is proud to offer the training, products and supportive services that community-based, local pharmacies need to ensure their patients receive the quality care they deserve.”
The Carmichael pharmacies offer a variety of services, including free delivery, onsite immunizations, diabetic shoe fittings, hormone replacement therapy, community health classes, medication synchronization, text reminders and a digital app. In addition to unique gifts and embroidery service, the pharmacy carries FDA-compliant CBD products, diabetic supplies, veterinary medications, natural vitamins, and a dollar products section.
Carmichael’s was named Pharmacy Team of the Year in 2016 by Pharmacy Development Services.
Hickman, a member of both the Walton and Newton chambers of commerce, is a proud supporter of the Boys & Girls Club, Team Up Mentoring and Relay For Life.
“We are grateful that we have the opportunity to provide the best individualized health care service, solutions and education for our patients,” Hickman said. “We have been serving the Walton County community since 1903 and the Newton County community since 2014, and we treat our patients like family. We will never take their trust for granted.”