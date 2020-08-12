ATHENS, Ga. — W&A Engineering Inc., a multidisciplinary engineering firm in Athens, has acquired John F. Brewer and Associates of Monroe.
Second-generation land surveyor John Brewer III, who has more than 30 years’ experience, will join the land surveying team of W&A as the director of surveying for the Monroe office.
Brewer was elected as the county surveyor in 2016. He is the Republican nominee for a third term and unopposed in the November election.
W&A Engineering began as a one-person land planning firm that has grown over the past two decades into a multidisciplinary firm with a national reach.
The firm employs a staff of more than 50 people in civil engineering, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, land surveying and economic development consulting. W&A has managed projects in 45 states and worked with more than 35 communities in Georgia as their on-call economic development partner.
The Monroe office at 1002 S. Broad St. will serve as a new regional hub for W&A in its goal to expand across the Southeast. Other offices are in Augusta and Nashville, Tennessee.
