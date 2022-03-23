Customers of Mavis Tire & Brakes may be eligible for part of a settlement of claims of unlawful and deceptive practices over vehicle repairs.
Mavis Tire Supply LLC and the state Department of Law entered a settlement March 15. The company will pay $15,804.63 to identified consumers and $80,000 more into a consumer claim fund for other consumers who may have suffered damage as a result of the company’s alleged deceptive acts.
The company also must pay $200,000 in civil penalties, with $150,000 due by Dec. 21. The remainder would be forgiven if the company keeps up its end of the settlement until the end of 2024.
Attorney General Chris Carr’s office alleges that Mavis employees told customers their vehicles needed repairs and/or parts when they actually did not.
The company also is alleged to have represented used parts as new, or misrepresented the types of parts required or promised for a vehicle in the shop.
Consumers also complained Mavis did incomplete work, which sometimes caused new problems for their vehicles.
Georgia consumers who bought parts or services from Mavis in the state before March 15 may be entitled to compensation and should submit a prescribed claim form and supporting documentation to the Consumer Protection Division by June 13.
Mavis Tires & Brakes has more than 50 locations in the state, including at 4111 Atlanta Highway in Loganville. The company came to Georgia in 2018 when it purchased Kauffman Tire.
