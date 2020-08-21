The Graceful Manor Senior Care in Monroe offers personalized care for local residents.
“We provide a loving, secure environment for loved ones,” managing member Kelley Brown said. “We gear all resident care around a nurse-driven plan.”
From a beautiful state-of-the-art facility at 120 Mears St., The Graceful Manor offers secure memory care with activities for residents. The medical staff provides management of patients’ medication, along with delicious, nutritious meals.
There is also a service of adult day care as needed.
Brown served as a nurse for a quarter of a century, including hospice care for a dozen of those years.
“I’m from Walton County, raised in Campton,” Brown said. “I’m a 1985 graduate of Monroe Area High School.”
She was inspired to enter her new field by what she said is a divine calling.
“In 2013, I was on a mission trip in Honduras when I had a dream,” Brown said. “I felt I was called to take care of the widows and orphans.”
When she returned to the States, she got to work and three years later opened her first senior care center in Campton. Others followed, including ones in Dacula and Monroe.
Graceful Manor, the second location she’s opened in Monroe, opened June 18, bringing the total of residents among all locations to 33.
“This one focuses specifically on memory care,” Brown said of the newest Monroe location.
The building, behind Walton Community Church and the Monroe Country Day School, has undergone a complete retrofit, adding a deck, a pavilion over the entrance and extensive landscaping.
“It’s really coming along,” Brown said.
It’s what occurs within the building, though, that primarily occupies Brown and her nursing staff.
Given her nursing experience, Brown develops care plans for each resident based on their specific needs.
“I design for each one individually,” Brown said. “I spent time on the floor as a nurse, so I can see what they need firsthand.”
One aspect of that falls in line with the business’ motto, “Where Purpose Never Ends.”
“We want to make sure each and every one of our residents feel they have a purpose,” Brown said. “Even given what faces some of them in the memory unit, they still have purpose.”
Whether that means folding towels and blankets or simply greeting people at the door, everyone in the building has something to do to ensure they have an “occupation” of sorts.
“We scale what they do based on their needs and what they’re capable of doing,” Brown said.
Similar guidelines are taken during daily activities to occupy the residents.
“We have activities at all our locations,” Brown said. “This includes in our adult day care, where people can come in for the day and go home that evening.”
Brown also emphasized the manor’s delicious meals and other amenities.
“We honor veterans’ benefits and long-care insurance,” Brown said.
Overall, Brown said Graceful Manor is coming along well and she’s excited to see the business grow and ultimately flourish.
“We give our residents the best possible care,” Brown said.
