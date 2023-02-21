Alfa Insurance Agent Doug Blevins of Loganville was recently honored with the 2022 Top Agency Award for Georgia during the company's annual awards ceremony.
He also received the Distinguished Service Award - Gold Level. The ceremony, held Jan. 26 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre, recognized Alfa’s best agents and managers for their dedicated service and commitment to policyholders.
Blevins has served as an Alfa agent since May 2017. He represents the company’s full line of insurance for auto, home, life and business.
Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance for over a million customers in 14 states. Learn more at AlfaInsurance.com or visit Blevins’ office website at www.dougblevinsagency.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.