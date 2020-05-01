SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Facebook recently gave the Social Circle schools $370,000 to help students have home access to laptop computers for digital learning.
The Facebook Newton Data Center, under construction at nearby Stanton Springs, awarded the grant to the Social Circle City Schools.
The school district will continue to have technology available to all students while they’re on campus, but the gift will provide the funding needed to equip all students in third through 12th grades with at-home devices.
“Equitable access to technology will help to decrease gaps in learning caused by the required school closure,” Superintendent Robbie Hooker said. “Improved learning for our students will certainly result in great benefits for our entire community.
“I am awed by the generosity of Facebook and their acceleration for our three-year at-home access to technology rollout plan. This donation will have a tremendous impact on student learning.”
Facebook broke ground in 2018 on the 1 million-square-foot project, and Katie Comer, the company’s community development regional manager, said Social Circle has become home.
“So we are honored to partner with the Social Circle City School system to provide immediate relief to students and families,” she said. “We are committed to investing in the long-term vitality of this entire region, and we hope this partnership will help students continue their education from home.”
Shane Short, the executive director of the Development Authority of Walton County, said he was “extremely excited” to have Facebook in the community, and about the company’s gift.
“Before their facility is built and open for business, Facebook has already demonstrated their commitment to our community and become a model for corporate community partnerships.”