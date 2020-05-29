MONROE, Ga. — An employee copied Ridgeview Institute – Monroe patient information and shared it with another person and her attorney.
An attorney representing the facility alerted The Walton Tribune on Friday afternoon of the data breach.
The facility, which offers inpatient and outpatient mental health services, said it became aware Jan. 14 that an employee — who has since been terminated — copied documents about the hospital and its patients to a personal email account, then disclosed these documents and emails to an “unauthorized third party and an attorney.”
It was not immediately clear what information was copied. However, attorney Alex Koskey of Atlanta law firm Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz said Ridgeview was provided a listing April 1 of potentially affected individuals.
“The information contained in these documents may have included full names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, patient identification numbers, names of insurers and/or diagnosis and treatment information which may include the names of treating physicians, medical procedures, prescriptions, lab and/or other test results,” the statement released Friday said.
Koskey did not immediately return a request for comment.
Ridgeview said the former employee admitted taking the documents and that they were given only to the third party and her attorney, and that any additional copies have been destroyed.
“We have also obtained assurances from the unauthorized third party who received the documents that the documents will not be shared with any additional third parties,” the hospital’s statement said.
Ridgeview said it was trying to notify affected patients and is offering complimentary identity theft protection to people whose financial data might have been disclosed.
Patients who have questions or concerns may call 844-989-2769 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. EDT.