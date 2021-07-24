SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Police are looking for a man who went missing Friday night.
Anson Graves was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Dove Place.
Police said he has dementia and is “very unsteady on his feet.”
Mayor David Keener said a search party was organizing late Saturday afternoon at Burks Field, the baseball complex at 205 Vine Circle.
“There’s probably 30 of us out here right now and we’re expecting a few more,” he said.
Graves was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, black shorts and black slippers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 770-464-0310.
