Rob Leigh, Social Circle’s Employee of the Year for 2020, was recognized for his character strengths as well as for his broad skills.
Leigh, a utilities tech with the city’s Public Works Department, was formally honored during the Dec. 15, 2020, City Council meeting.
“Rob Leigh was nominated due to his work ethic, his expertise and willingness to assist across not only all public works functions, but also all city functions, his polite and respectful demeanor in all situations, and his reliability and broad expertise,” City Manager Adele Schirmer said.
“During 2020, due to the pandemic, position vacancies and operations emergencies, Mr. Leigh willingly worked across all functions of public works to assure customer service needs were met. One of few employees with expertise and certifications across the specialized utility services of water and gas, he seamlessly moved from day to day to the areas needed. In addition, he unfailingly responded to all calls for service when help was needed.”
Schirmer explained the city’s Employee of the Year is selected through nomination and voted on by city department heads. The employee who is so honored must exemplify the organization’s core values during the prior year, she said.
Leigh has worked for Social Circle for more than four years. During his time with the city, he has worked in wastewater, water, gas and street departments and obtained certifications in water and gas.
“He’s a big asset to our team,” Public Works Director Robbie Groves said. Groves added that Leigh also helps coordinate the city’s special projects.
“He is able to operate machinery and equipment safely and effectively, and provides a great understanding of mechanical repairs and preventative maintenance needs,” the city manager said.
“In addition, he has assisted in the development and use, and training of others, of our digital utility mapping and use of hand held tablets in the field. Always responsive and reliable, he exhibits our organization’s core values of honesty and integrity, teamwork, customer service and excellence.”
Leigh, like most municipal public works employees, often works outdoors in all types of weather.
“It doesn’t feel like work to me, it feels comfortable,” Leigh said. He admits the job can be physically demanding, but he enjoys the challenges utility work presents. He said there’s a different process when making repairs to water or sewer lines, or to gas lines. He said his job is to maintain the integrity of this infrastructure.
Leigh, who began his career in utilities through the U.S. Air Force, would encourage young people to look at utilities as a possible career choice. He said trade school is “a good way to go” if a student wants to alleviate the cost of a traditional four-year college.
He said the trades pay well once a skilled utility worker has obtained their certification. Leigh said utilities, and other trades, now rely more on technology advances, such as electronic meter reads.
Leigh, who was born and raised in Iowa, first came to Georgia in 1998 with the military. He met his wife, Lisa, a fifth grade teacher, while stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta. The couple has four children and moved to Social Circle to be near family. Leigh said he, his wife and kids stay busy with county recreation activities, band boosters and high school sports.
Leigh said he had signed up to coach his son’s soccer team last year but the coronavirus put a damper on that.
