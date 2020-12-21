MONROE, Ga. — A Republican rally for the senators in a runoff has been postponed.
No makeup date has been announced, but organizers said Monday afternoon they hope to get Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler back to Walton County before the Jan. 5 runoff.
Earlier in the day, Ivanka Trump said she wouldn’t be scheduled appearances with Perdue and Loeffler because the senators needed to be back in Washington for votes on the COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Excited to be in Fulton Cty, GA this AM for an Early Voting event w @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate! Due to the COVID relief vote today, we’ll be postponing the rest of today’s events.We must focus on what’s most important- support for hard working Americans. Relief is on the way!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 21, 2020
Trump was expected to headline a rally at Walton County Republican Party Chairman Roy Roberts Sr.’s farm, with the senators and Gov. Brian Kemp, plus Reps. Jody Hice of Georgia and Dan Crenshaw of Texas.
The senators said they would postpone a “fireside chat” event Monday afternoon in Suwanee but welcome Trump to a rally to push early voting at noon in Milton.
“With historic COVID-19 relief for Americans on the horizon, Sen. Perdue, Sen. Loeffler and Ivanka Trump are postponing their event in Gwinnett as the Senate Republican majority and the Trump administration work to secure relief for Georgians,” the senators said in a joint statement.
Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill reached a compromise late Sunday on a $900 billion stimulus plan that includes direct payments of $600 per person to families up to a certain income level, plus unemployment benefits of up to $300 a week.
Hice slammed the process of reaching a deal. He was expected to be in White House meetings related to the bill Monday afternoon.
5 days from Christmas, a stimulus + omnibus deal has finally been negotiated in secret.All we really know is that it's another $2.3 TRILLION behemoth spending bill.What surprises has @SpeakerPelosi hidden in the 100s of pages no one has been allowed to study?Unbelievable.— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) December 21, 2020
