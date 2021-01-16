MONROE, Ga. — Smoke detectors alerted a family of a fire overnight, helping them escape safely.
Fire Marshal Garrett Range credited smoke alarms and quick actions of the residents of a home in the 400 block of Spring Place, Monroe, for a fortunate outcome in the fire.
Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday. The first crews found a fire in the attached garage. The residents were alerted by smoke detectors.
Fire crews extinguished the fire quickly and limited its progression into the home, Range said.
Investigators determined the cause to be an accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.