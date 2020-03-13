MONROE, Ga. — City offices in Monroe will close for two weeks beginning Monday in an attempt to prevent the spread of illness.
City workers will remain on the job, with full public safety protection. However, City Hall and the buildings of the Police and Fire departments, public works and water plant will be closed.
The drive-thru at City Hall will be open, and residents can make payment through telephone at 833-441-1751, or online at monroega.com.
New service inquiries may be directed to 770-267-3429 or customerservice@monroega.gov.
All eligible payment extensions will be handled by phone, drive-thru or email.
Building permits and business licensing may be accessed through the Code Enforcement office at 770-207-4674.
Forms may be accessed at monroega.com/forms.
Other matters may be addressed through the 24-hour call center at 770-267-3429.